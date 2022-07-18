UAE President arrives in France, begins official state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 2:06 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 2:27 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in France on Monday.

He is being hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, who will discuss bilateral deals as part of the agenda.

This is the UAE Ruler's first state visit to France since he was appointed President of the UAE.

France has particularly deep ties to the UAE, and the two leaders have developed a personal relationship in recent years. Macron’s official visit to Abu Dhabi last year resulted in a 16 billion-euro ($18 billion) arms deal with the Gulf ally, the largest-ever French weapons contract for export.

The two leaders will focus on the war in Ukraine and resulting energy supply issues for France and Europe, according to a French presidency official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity in line with customary policy.

The official added that Macron and Sheikh Mohamed are “working on the signing of a bilateral agreement on hydrocarbons and on guarantees for the supply of hydrocarbons” to France.

ALSO READ:

As war in Ukraine rages into the sixth month and Europe is in the grip of a sweltering heat wave, European Union countries are bracing for a potential Russian gas shutdown amid soaring energy prices, inflation and a cost-of-living crisis across the 27-member bloc.

Russia has cut off or reduced natural gas — which keeps industry running, generates electricity and heats homes in the winter — to a dozen European countries. A major gas pipeline also closed for scheduled maintenance last week, and there are fears that flows through Nord Stream 1 between Russia and Germany will not restart.

Leaders have been scrambling to fill underground storage by the beginning of fall in an effort to avert an economic and political crisis in winter. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is visiting Algeria on Monday to finalize deals boosting natural gas supplies from the North African country to Italy.

Macron said last week that his government would prepare a “sobriety plan” to conserve energy and that France keeps looking to diversify gas sources. He called for a faster shift toward offshore windfarms and more European cross-border energy cooperation “as we prepare ourselves for the scenario where we have to go without all Russian gas.”

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said last month that the country has been in discussions with the UAE regarding supplies of oil and diesel to find “an alternative to Russian petrol." The UAE could provide a “temporary solution,” Le Maire told the French radio station Europe1.