UAE President and Pakistan's Army Chief discuss enhancing bilateral relations

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the Emirates' commitment to supporting all that achieves unity and stability in the friendly country

By WAM Published: Mon 15 May 2023, 7:41 AM

During a phone call on Sunday (May 14), the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed with Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir the enhancement of cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs, and ways to support and strengthen them to serve the mutual interests of both nations.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's commitment to supporting all that achieves unity and stability in the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and meets the aspirations of its people for progress and prosperity.

The Pakistani Army chief expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the UAE President and extended his wishes for the UAE's continuous development, progress, and prosperity.

