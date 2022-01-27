UAE: Police share new video of reckless drivers; 45,000 tailgating violations recorded

Dh5,000 fine for not maintaining safe distance between two vehicles

Screengrab

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 1:37 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 1:39 PM

Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists that failure to leave an adequate safe distance or tailgating would cause traffic accidents resulting in human and material losses.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police said Thursday that it recorded over 45,296 violations of driving without leaving a safe distance from other vehicles in 2021.

Not maintaining a safe distance between vehicles is one of the main reasons for serious traffic accidents in the nation’s capital, authorities said. There is a Dh400 fine and four black points for not leaving sufficient distance from the vehicle.

The Department also explained that causing the accident due to not leaving sufficient distance leads to Law No. 5 of 2020 regarding vehicle seizure in Abu Dhabi.

Rule breakers would have to pay Dh5,000 to release the vehicle from impound, and the vehicle must be released within three months of the seizure.

ALSO READ:

In the event of non-payment, the vehicle will be referred for sale in a public auction.

Police said that when some drivers harass motorists and approach them at high speed from behind, forcing them to vacate the lane by using reflective lighting. This can lead to distraction resulting in serious traffic accidents.

The traffic department urged the need to take the necessary preventive measures in changing weather conditions by leaving safe distance between vehicles, especially during low horizontal visibility due to fog and rain.