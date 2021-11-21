UAE: Shocking accident videos show how reckless drivers endanger lives

Footage released by Abu Dhabi Police shows victims of the crashes being carried away on stretchers

Abu Dhabi authorities have warned motorists against driving recklessly and violating traffic rules which in many cases cause dangerous road accidents.

In a new awareness video posted on its social media sites, Abu Dhabi Police said motorists should drive with caution while abiding by traffic rules and regulations for their safety and the safety of other road users.

In the video, police demonstrated dangerous accidents involving many vehicles caused by reckless drivers who don’t follow traffic rules.

The accidents resulted in injuries as several victims were seen being carried by paramedics on stretchers to be transferred to hospitals.

The awareness video aimed to remind drivers to behave responsibly and abide by the rules to promote road safety as the force marked the International Day of Road Accident Victims.

According to police, reckless motorists failing to abide by the rules and regulations put lives at risk on roads.

Police said it is the responsibility of motorists to drive carefully while abiding by the rules to help avoid such incidents.

