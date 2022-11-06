UAE: Police share 7 tips to prevent theft in labour housing

An awareness campaign launched yesterday aims to educate workers on how best to keep their belongings, and themselves, safe

The Ras Al Khaimah Police yesterday launched an awareness campaign aimed at educating labourers on how to prevent their belongings from being stolen in communal accommodation. The campaign was launched under the slogan "Towards safe workers' housing."

Colonel Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Salman Al Nuaimi, Director of Media and Public Relations Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, explained that the awareness campaign came in line with the Ministry of Interior's vision, mission and strategic objectives for the year to limit negative outcomes in society and protect the people of the emirate from harm.

He added that the campaign intended to reduce crimes such as theft, thereby reducing the crime rate per 100,000 people in the nation. "So, it was necessary for us to address the theft of workers, as [they are] an important segment of society, and they must be protected", he said.

Captain Saeed Salem Al-Masafi, Director of the Awareness and Media Campaigns Branch of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, explained that the awareness campaign aimed to educate workers and provide them with a set of precautionary tips and instructions to prevent theft in their housing environments.

Workers are advised to:

Open bank accounts to deposit their financial savings

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash

Avoid disclosing how much money they have to others

Keep their room keys safe at all times, and avoid giving them to anyone else

Not allow strangers to enter their room

Inform the police as soon as any theft occurs

Avoid tampering with the crime scene of the theft to preserve fingerprints, and prevent criminal evidence from being damaged or lost.

