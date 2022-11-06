UAE: Police share 7 tips to prevent theft in labour housing

Sheikh Mohamed wishes Mohammed Shiaa' Al-Sudani success in his new role
The Ras Al Khaimah Police yesterday launched an awareness campaign aimed at educating labourers on how to prevent their belongings from being stolen in communal accommodation. The campaign was launched under the slogan "Towards safe workers' housing."
Colonel Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Salman Al Nuaimi, Director of Media and Public Relations Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, explained that the awareness campaign came in line with the Ministry of Interior's vision, mission and strategic objectives for the year to limit negative outcomes in society and protect the people of the emirate from harm.
He added that the campaign intended to reduce crimes such as theft, thereby reducing the crime rate per 100,000 people in the nation. "So, it was necessary for us to address the theft of workers, as [they are] an important segment of society, and they must be protected", he said.
Captain Saeed Salem Al-Masafi, Director of the Awareness and Media Campaigns Branch of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, explained that the awareness campaign aimed to educate workers and provide them with a set of precautionary tips and instructions to prevent theft in their housing environments.
Workers are advised to:
