UAE: Police launch home safety campaign, offer tips to guard against theft

Residents urged to follow all the preventive measures, such as closing the doors and windows of their homes before going out

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 5:01 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 5:03 PM

The Police Operations Department at the General Command of the Ras Al Khaimah Police launched the 'Safe Homes' campaign for the first quarter of 2022.

The campaign was launched in collaboration with the Community Police Department and is currently available in Arabic, English and Chinese.

Brigadier Abdullah Ali Mankhas, the Director General of Police Operations, said that the launch of this campaign comes within the framework of the General Command's objectives to enhance safety and security, as well as to protect people's homes and their property from being robbed. These objectives are linked to the Ministry of Interior's efforts to reduce crime rates.

Brigadier Mankhas urged people to follow all the preventive measures, such as closing the doors and windows of their homes before going out, installing surveillance cameras, and keeping valuables in safe places.

He added that the campaign, which will cover the entire Ras Al Khaimah, will be conducted by community police branches in various police stations, in association with the Department of Criminal Investigation.

It will provide awareness, education and guidance to property owners, residents and labours in the housing unit.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between the people (both citizens and residents), which is vital for the success of this campaign, which forms a part of a series of awareness campaigns launched by the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The RAK Police is also actively working on implementing the other directives of the Ministry of Interior to enhance community welfare standards.