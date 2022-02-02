UAE: 139 former inmates get jobs after taking part in prison reform programme

Over 1,700 prisoners gained practical skills to help them reintegrate into society

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 2:14 PM

A new report shows that 1,726 inmates benefited from the reform and rehabilitation programs implemented by Abu Dhabi Police in 2021. 139 of these former inmates joined the labour market with the help of police.

These programs that offer the necessary expertise and practical skills help reintegrate former prisoners into their social and family environment to be active in their communities.

Training and development are the key areas of this program, with a focus on education in the field of science and technology, religion, culture, sports and health.

The rehabilitation programs were implemented by the Directorate of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in the Community Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police.

Brigadier Faisal Issa Al Hammadi, director of the Directorate of Punitive and Correctional Institutions explained that they had introduced a "labour market" program which aims at rehabilitating inmates professionally and culturally, and prepare them to integrate into the society after serving their jail sentences. The program seeks to promote the inmates' skills and positively rehabilitate them within a system that has contributed to achieving pioneering achievements.

He added that the program is held continuously for two years within the cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Police and the Higher Colleges of Technology, and the inmate that has completed the course is given a certificate of completion in addition to a certificate of good conduct and behavior from the Abu Dhabi Police.

Authorities also help the inmate to find a suitable job after being released from jail.

Brigadier Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei, Director of the Community Security Sector said Abu Dhabi Police applies a sophisticated system to care for inmates, according to the best advanced international standards, to develop their skills and reintegrate them back to the community to be productive and useful members.

"This has provided them with an educational and training environment according to modern technologies, as part of a sophisticated project that reflects the leadership's interest in translating the concept of reform and rehabilitation into reality and work programs that help to develop national competencies, and reintegrate inmates in the service of the country and work on its progress," he said.

The inmates of correctional and penal institutions in Abu Dhabi are involved in several training programs, including manual carpentry, hiring them in the number plates factory in return for money, several workshops in craft work, and educational courses organized in cooperation with technical colleges.

Officials noted that inmates are also provided with a hall of happiness, which includes various entertainment facilities, such as playing electronic games through PlayStation devices, and libraries with many books to enhance their culture and develop their knowledge.

