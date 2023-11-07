UAE: Police announce traffic ban during morning, evening rush hour on major road

He also gave green light to law regarding the general budget of the Dubai Government for 2024 with expenditures of Dh79.1 billion
The Abu Dhabi Police took to Facebook today to announce that a traffic ban will be implemented on certain vehicles during rush hour.
The authority said that a traffic ban will be in place during morning rush hour – from 6.30am to 9am and evening rush hour – from 3pm to 6pm on Monday, November 13.
During this time, no heavy vehicles will be allowed on the road. This will be implemented on Suihan Road towards Shwamakh via Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Street and up to the "Maffah" truck bridge in both directions
Authorities have urged those with heavy vehicles to use the alternative route – from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Street towards the Zayed Military Roundabout through Al-Adla Road to Al-Rawdah (Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Truck Road).
The event celebrated the artistry of 11 international artists who skilfully immortalised flowers on their canvases
The rare scripture dates back to early-to mid-8th century
The TikTok sensation was filmed driving without a valid license, using a phone while operating the vehicle, sitting on the driver's lap, and neglecting to wear a seat belt
The fund will be used to stock the libraries with the latest publications of the 42nd session of the Sharjah International Book Fair
Joy Alukkas launched his autobiography at Sharjah International Book Fair
Al Fardan has become a pivotal member of the UAE bowling team
The supervisory authorities note that suspicious parties are employing diverse and innovative ways of carrying out fraudulent schemes