Watch: Heavy rains lash parts of Dubai; motorists warned of 'hazardous' weather

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 10:20 PM

Residents were met with heavy rain across parts of Dubai, as they headed back from work on Monday evening.

The showers fell in line with forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology, which earlier predicted rainfall throughout this week.

From delivery riders taking shade under bridges to traffic-laden roads in Dubai as motorists slowed down during the downpour, heavy rains gave motorists quite the sight.

Storm Centre posted a video of a driver being met with rains on the road.

The NCM has put out a forecast for rains in parts of Dubai, as well as other emirates.

It also issued a yellow alert in most parts of the country, as well as orange alerts in some regions, warning residents of hazardous weather in the case of outdoor activities.

Preparing motorists for the rainy week ahead, Dubai Police informed drivers of the precautions they can take on the road during this time.

The Abu Dhabi Police has issued an alert for motorists, asking them to be careful and pay attention to changing speed limits. These can be seen on electronic signs along the road.

The weather forecast today predicted lower temperatures and heavy rains.

Lowest temperature in the mountains was expected to reach 12°C, with the highest reaching 35°C in internal parts of the country.

