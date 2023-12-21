UAE: 'Plane crash' exercise ongoing at Fujairah airport until 2pm today

I will now be able to secure my children’s future and provide them with quality education, Shabana Unni said
If you're in Fujairah today, particularly around the emirate's international airport, you may spot some security forces and military vehicles. This is because the authorities are currently conducting a field exercise.
The training session — which started at 10am and expected to continue until 2pm today — simulates a 'plane crash incident', according to an advisory released by the Fujairah Police and airport authorities.
The exercise comes as part of efforts to develop officers' and staff's capabilities to respond to emergencies and ensure they are ready for untoward scenarios.
During the drill, the public is advised to avoid the area. Taking photos is strictly prohibited, the authorities said.
