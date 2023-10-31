UAE petrol prices drop by 41 fils per litre: Residents to save big on fuel in November

Prices dropped after four months of consecutive increases

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 3:19 PM

The UAE Fuel Price Committee on Tuesday slashed local petrol diesel prices by 41 fils a litre for November 2023 after four months of consecutive increases, bringing relief for motorists.

The Super 98 variant’s price dropped 11.9 per cent to Dh3.03 a litre; the Special 95 rate was slashed by 12.3 per cent to Dh2.92; and the E-plus price was cut by 12.57 per cent to Dh2.85 a litre. Diesel price was slashed by 15 fils to Dh3.42 a litre.

The UAE revises local fuel retail rates at the end of every month as part of its deregulation policy announced in August 2015 to align rates with the global rates.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“This is a big drop in petrol prices and definitely a major relief for people in the field of sales and transport. This will help me save around Dh150-Dh200 in savings a month, which is a decent amount for the middle class,” said Dubai resident Anil Kumar, who drives regularly to Northern Emirates for the business.

Abu Al Hassan, a long-time Sharjah resident who regularly commutes to Dubai, is also ecstatic with the reduction in fuel rates.

“I am thrilled by the reduction in petrol prices. After the rise in fuel prices for the consecutive last four months, this news brings not only relief for me but also tangible savings to my daily commute. It’s definitely a big relief for residents like me,” said Al Hassan.

Super 98 petrol Special 95 petrol E-plus 91 petrol January 2.78 2.67 2.59 February 3.05 2.93 2.86 March 3.09 2.97 2.90 April 3.01 2.90 2.82 May 3.16 3.05 2.97 June 2.95 2.84 2.76 July 3.00 2.89 2.81 August 3.14 3.02 2.95 September 3.42 3.31 3.23 October 3.44 3.33 3.26 November 3.03 2.92 2.85

ALSO READ: