UAE: Over 16,000 students, teachers, staff and parents get together to create Guinness World Record

They handprinted a massive UAE flag measuring 9m in height and 18m in length

KT photo/M. Sajjad

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 8:59 PM

More than 16, 367 students, teachers and staff members from 64 nationalities handprinted a massive UAE flag in the national colours – red, green, black, to set a new Guinness World Record.

Commemorating the spirit of the UAE’s Year of the 50th, PACE Education Group set the record for ‘Most Contributions to a Handprint Mural’ that measures 9m tall and 18m long.

Students, teachers, staff and parents from Gulf Asian English School-Sharjah, India International School - Sharjah, PACE International School - Sharjah, Delhi Private School -Ajman, PACE British School - Sharjah and PACE Modern British School- Dubai, contributed in achieving this feat.

The official adjudicator for Guinness World Records, Ahmed Bucheeri, witnessed the event.

Pace Education in 2017 had created the largest human image of a boat with 4,882 participants, followed by a double record in 2018 creating the largest human image of a ‘Dallah’ (coffee pot) with 5,403 participants and the largest transforming human image with 5,445 participants.

As a tribute to Hazza Al Mansouri’s voyage to space, the ‘PACE to SPACE’ endeavour in 2019 saw the largest human image of a rocket in the model of the Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft with 11,443 participants setting a Guinness World Record.

In 2020, a 5th record was completed by making a largest online video chain of 3,537 people passing on the UAE flag, while maintaining safety protocols during the pandemic.