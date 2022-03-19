UAE: Open dialogue can solve regional crises, says Anwar Gargash

His comments come after UAE leaders welcomed Syrian President Al Assad to the country on Friday

A practical and realistic policy can be adopted while working towards peace in the region, a top Emirati official said on Saturday.

Dr Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the President of the UAE and chairman of the National Human Rights Committee, said communication and dialogue can resolve crises in the Arab world.

He tweeted, "The UAE continues to adopt a realistic policy towards reducing tensions without compromising the efforts of those who are working to reduce crises and strife."

Dr Gargash used the example of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's recent visit to the UAE. He said the Emirati policy of openness and dialogue at a regional level could restore peace in the region.

UAE leaders welcomed Al Assad to the Emirates on Friday. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, received Al-Assad, at Al Marmoom Rest House, Dubai.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the visit of President Bashar and his accompanying delegation, which comes within the framework of the brotherly relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sincere wishes for peace, security, stability, and prosperity to prevail in Syria and the entire region. The meeting dealt with the overall relations between the two countries and the prospects of expanding cooperation to fulfil the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples, achieve their comprehensive development goals, and enhance the chances of peace and stability in Syria and the region in general.

Al-Assad also met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at the Qasr Al-Shati' Palace.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that Syria is a fundamental pillar of Arab security, and that the UAE is keen to strengthen cooperation with it to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people towards stability and development.