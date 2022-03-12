Political solutions needed to avoid instability, says top UAE diplomat

The UAE, on Saturday, reaffirmed its stance on global conflicts. Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE President and chairman of the National Human Rights Committee, tweeted, "The world is going through a major historical crisis that threatens to have exceptional repercussions affecting various countries."

At this defining moment, the UAE is adopting an approach based on the principles of state sovereignty and renunciation of violence, said Dr Gargash.

The Emirates prioritises reason and diplomacy to reduce escalation, believing in political solutions to avoid further instability.

Dr Gargash praised the country's balanced position, saying it was in line with the UAE's values of communication and promoting peace and prosperity.

"In light of these difficult and complex international conditions and human suffering, the wise handling of the UAE leadership emerges in a rational balance that combines positions and principles," he tweeted.

"UAE is a sovereign and independent position to preserve the interests of the state and the region, and in line with our values that call for dialogue, joint action and the promotion of peace, prosperity and development," said the series of tweets.

Last week, Dr Gargash delivered the UAE's speech at the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, in Geneva. During the virtual session, Dr Gargash showcased the UAE's achievements in protecting human rights, including plans to enhance its efforts under its membership in the council.

He also underscored the UAE's dedicated efforts to tackle the issue of climate change, especially as it has been selected to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023.