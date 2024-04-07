UAE-Oman travel: Road tripping this Eid? Here's how to get car insurance

Published: Sun 7 Apr 2024, 11:05 AM Last updated: Sun 7 Apr 2024, 11:17 AM

As the Eid Al Fitr holidays kickstart soon, many residents in the UAE are making plans to travel outside the country. Oman, with its beautiful mountains and beaches and being not very far, is a top choice.

A road trip to the Sultanate is also much favoured as it costs a lot less than air tickets.

However, you could face long queues and some heavy traffic during this peak time as has been observed on previous Eids and long weekends.

To speed up the process and ensure there are no further obstacles, besides your visa and passport, you need to have the following car-related documents ready at the border post:

Driver's licence

Mulkiya or car registration card

Orange card, which is a car insurance certificate that should be valid in Oman.

How to get the orange card?

The orange card is a must when travelling to the neighbouring country of Oman as it ensures any vehicle-related damage and accidents are covered and compensated. Here's how you can get it:

Check with your current car insurance company if the coverage is extended to Oman. If it does, seek an 'orange card' from the insurer. Free of charge, the card can be showed in electronic format or as a physical card.

In case your insurance does not cover you to drive in Oman, many insurance companies provide it at an additional fee. You can ask your insurance company to extend the coverage to Oman and issue an orange card.

The third option is to purchase temporary insurance at the border crossing; however, there is a rider there. It covers third-party damage only, which means it will not pay for damage to your car.

A car cover usually costs around Dh105 for five days. That is the minimum number of days for which you can purchase insurance at the border post.

