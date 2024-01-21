UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE offers condolences over victims of school fire, factory explosion in China

The ministry wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured

By Wam

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Broken windows are seen at the Yngcai school, where 13 children died in a fire, in Yanshanpu, village in China’s central Henan province on January 21, 2024. AFP
Broken windows are seen at the Yngcai school, where 13 children died in a fire, in Yanshanpu, village in China’s central Henan province on January 21, 2024. AFP

Published: Sun 21 Jan 2024, 9:59 AM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the People's Republic of China over victims of a fire that took place in a school dormitory in Fangcheng county in Henan Province.

The country also extended its sympathies with the families of victims of a factory explosion in Jiangsu province, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of China, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE