UAE: Now, get marriage contracts instantly via text in Abu Dhabi

A new service in Abu Dhabi now allows couples to get their marriage contracts instantly via text messages and other digital channels, the authorities said on Thursday.
With this initiative, considered the first of its kind, the bride and groom will receive their contracts immediately after the officiant wraps up the ceremony and digitally authenticates the marriage, according to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD).
In the emirate, it is possible to get married without having to step out of your home — and say 'I do' via video conference. The ADJD has, in fact, issued about 7,000 digital marriage contracts since these were introduced in October 2022.
"This service is a testament to the department's commitment to excellence in the judicial and notarial sectors of Abu Dhabi," said counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, undersecretary of the ADJD.
If you're wondering how Abu Dhabi makes digital weddings possible, here's how the streamlined process goes:
The ADJD's marriage platform offers users flexibility in scheduling. They will be able to see officiants' availability and automated medical examination results. Documents are digitally authenticated and come with a unique contract number, eliminating the need for traditional paper documentation.
