UAE: Nominations now open for Dh37-million Emirates Labour Market Award

Nominations are now open for the Emirates Labour Market Award, which is back for its second edition to honour the best practices for workers’ rights and welfare.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre).

Two categories were added this year, including Labour Accommodations – where companies will be awarded for “their best investments in workers’ accommodations, additional services, sustainability practices and labour welfare initiatives". Another category is for domestic workers.

The total value of the award is now Dh37 million. The prize pool includes discounts on Mohre services, cash rewards, benefits and gifts.

In the workforce category, winners will get the following cash prizes: Dh100,000 for first place; Dh75,000 for second; and Dh50,000 for third.

Nomination details and procedures can be found on Mohre website.

