UAE: No rain expected on New Year’s Eve, says weather expert

He said that although rainfall is likely to continue for the next couple of days, it will decrease by the end of the week

Photo by Shihab

Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 2:15 PM

You may not need to bring along a raincoat or an umbrella as you head out to celebrate the New Year this Saturday.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Dr. Ahmed Habib, expert from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), said that the weather on Saturday is not likely to be rainy, but will be partially cloudy with temperatures dropping to as low as 8°C or 9°C in the internal areas of the country, and 15°C to 17°C in the coastal areas. The highest temperature during the day is expected to be between 23°C and 26°C.

He said that the light to moderate rain is expected to continue today and tomorrow and will decrease by tomorrow evening and Thursday. No rain is expected on Friday and Saturday, and the weather is expected to be moderate during the day and slightly cool in the evening, he said.

Dr. Habib explained that routine cloud seeding takes place when there are clouds that are already filled with rain in order to increase the rainfall.

In a report issued earlier this week the NCM said that the “country is being affected by an extension of a surface low pressure system from the southwest, accompanied by an extension of westerly upper air low pressure and a jet stream, with a movement of different clouds forming from the west towards the country in the form of successive waves.”

