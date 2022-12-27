Heavy rains in Dubai: Police warn motorists to exercise caution, share tips on driving safely

Downpours are expected to continue all week, with the NCM issuing advisories and asking people to be careful as water fills up roads

By Web Desk Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 11:58 AM

Dubai Police has warned motorists to exercise caution as they drive on waterlogged roads.

The National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE (NCM) this morning issued yellow and orange alerts for rain.

It has advised residents to take precautions in case of rain and asked people to stay away from the areas of flash floods and accumulated rainwater.

Police took to social media to share tips on how to drive safely in the rain:

1. Use fog lights

2. Reduce speed

3. Double safety following distance between vehicles

4. Avoid distractions while driving

5. Stay in line

6. Stay focused and use both hands on steering wheel for maximum control

