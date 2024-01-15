UAE: New system to automatically lift travel ban, release frozen bank funds after payment of dues

The exercise will take place on Monday
A first-of-its-kind system in the UAE and the region now instantly tracks all judicial enforcement decisions and cancels them after the required payment of dues.
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has adopted a new system that tracks the payment status, and once the respondent has completed the payment, it cancels the original decision. After electronic approval, this is then forwarded to the relevant authorities.
This new system ensures that individuals don't have to go through the hassle of gathering documents related to proof of payment and cancellation. This also makes sure the process is carried out smoothly without the intervention of enforcement officers and judges.
In the case of travel bans being imposed due to non-payment, respondents can download a copy of the cancellation decision through the smart app. They can then proceed with travel procedures and show the soft copy if required.
On the other hand, in cases of arrest warrant being issued due to non-payment or any seizure orders on deposits and bank accounts due to failure of payment of a certain amount, the respondent can present the physical copy of the cancellation to proceed with lifting the imposed decision.
This new system also automatically notifies judges and officers through the internally built digital system, along with updates about follow-ups and monitoring on the respondent's case.
