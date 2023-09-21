UAE: New off-roading marketplace launched for driving enthusiasts

CEO notes that the portal is not solely about vehicle enhancements, but about kindling aspirations, embracing innovation, and transcending limitations

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 9:09 AM

Ahead of the off-roading season in the UAE, an innovative platform has been launched for driving enthusiasts. The4x4.com, which was unveiled recently, has been touted as the first-ever off-roading marketplace in the country.

“The4x4.com is a groundbreaking AI-driven initiative in the off-roading industry. It’s the first-ever marketplace for off-roading enthusiasts in the UAE and the Middle East,” Hamid Shah, CEO of The4x4.com, said.

Hamid Shah

Shah noted the portal is not solely about vehicle enhancements, but about kindling aspirations, embracing innovation, and transcending limitations.

“The portal represents the fusion of innovation and limitless potential in the realm of off-road customisation. Our platform serves as a portal not just for introductions but for embarking on a journey that explores the uncharted territories of vehicular metamorphosis.”

In partnership with brands such as Fox, Ironman, Dobinsons, ARB, and AOR, The4x4.com offers driving enthusiasts an array of modification solutions.

Shah underlined that at the platform, driving enthusiasts can purchase all off-roading spare parts and suspensions, making their dream vehicle modifications more accessible than ever before.

“We’re taking customer experience to the next level by offering pre-designed packages tailored to their specific vehicles. We’re proud to offer not only the best off-roading components but also a service that includes free installation and a convenient pick-up and drop-off service from anywhere in the UAE.”

Work is also underway on integrating AI features into the portal.

“We’re on the brink of introducing an exciting AI-powered feature to our platform at the4x4.com. Imagine this: you just type in what you want for your vehicle, whether it’s more power, better handling, or a whole new look. Our AI takes it from there, like magic. It suggests exactly what spare parts you need and the modifications required to achieve your goals, all with clear pricing. We’re thrilled to be at the forefront of innovation in this industry. We will always be working on bringing new tech trends into our platform that could ease out the process for any newbie off-roader to an experienced one,” Shah added.

The new portal was launched at the Abu Dhabi Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition.

