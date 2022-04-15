Nearly nine out of ten people say that the best place to read is at home
UAE1 day ago
Residents of Abu Dhabi can now pay for parking through the 'Darb' app.
Motorists can use their 'Darb' e-wallet to pay for parking, instead of sending a message to make the payment.
Those with M-Mawaqif e-wallet can use text messages to pay the balance and can then switch to the app.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport of Abu Dhabi said that customers can top-up their ‘Darb’ e-wallet by using Mawaqif rechargeable cards. Motorists can click on the option 'add new rechargeable card' and follow instructions for the same.
The new service is much easier than current payment methods, which are cash payments, Mawaqif rechargeable cards, SMS messages to the number 3009, or credit cards (which were only accepted for transactions for AED 15 or more).
Users can click on the 'Pay for Parking' icon on the Darb app, and follow the instructions.
