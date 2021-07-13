UAE: New 4D science dome offers incredible 'sky tour', weather watch opportunity

Abu Dhabi - The facility seeks to provide a sneak peek into meteorology, geophysics and cloud-seeding operations.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 13 Jul 2021, 4:26 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Jul 2021, 5:13 PM

A new, high-tech 4D dome in Abu Dhabi is ready to take you up in the clouds and give you an incredible science ‘tour’ of the sky.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Tuesday launched the Science Dome, a first-of-its-kind installation that can create a mind-blowing visual of real-time weather data.

It features special effects, a 6K projection system and custom media that will give visitors an immersive experience.

Dedicated to meteorological data, the dome has been designed to host international weather experts and help people understand the details of meteorology, geophysics and even cloud-seeding operations.

Visitors will not only see and watch some cool weather visuals, they will feel the heat, the cold, the wind and even the fog, with built-in and automated effects and under-seat devices that simulate seismic phemonena.

The 12-metre dome brings together the best elements of entertainment and education, with accurate visualisations that are driven by real science. It can accommodate groups of up to 60 people, with some space created for visitors with accessibility needs too.

Currently, the facility is open to students through appointments arranged by school managements. Online bookings will be made available to the general public later, said Omar Al Yazeedi, director of research, development and training at the NCM.

Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, director of the NCM and president of the Regional Association II (Asia), said: “This innovative scientific project is part of the centre’s efforts to employ all modern technologies to provide accurate services and information on weather forecasting, cloud seeding operations and other related fields.”

Al Yazeedi added: “This scientific dome is considered a hugely important addition to the National Center of Meteorology... as it will contribute to consolidating the NCM’s active role in meteorology, geophysics and enhance its awareness and educational efforts in this vital scientific field.”

