What we know of the chopper that crashed with Iran's President on board

Israel has conducted renewed military sweeps this month of parts of northern Gaza where it had declared the end of major operations in January
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was aboard a Bell 212 helicopter when it crashed on Sunday in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border. The charred wreckage of the helicopter was found early on Monday after an overnight search in blizzard conditions.
Bell 212 helicopters, which are the civilian version of the ubiquitous Vietnam War-era UH-1N "Twin Huey," are in wide use globally by both governments and private operators:
Bell Helicopter (now Bell Textron, a division of Textron Inc ) developed the aircraft for the Canadian military in the late 1960s as an upgrade of the original UH-1 Iroquois. The new design used two turboshaft engines instead of one, giving it greater carrying capacity. The helicopter was introduced in 1971 and quickly adopted by both the United States and Canada, according to US military training documents.
As a utility helicopter - the UH in its military designation represents those words - the Bell 212 is meant to be adaptable to all sorts of situations, including carrying people, deploying aerial firefighting gear, ferrying cargo and mounting weapons.
The Iranian model that crashed on Sunday was configured to carry government passengers. Bell Helicopter advertises the latest version, the Subaru Bell 412, for police use, medical transport, troop transport, the energy industry and firefighting. According to its type certification documents with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, it can carry 15 people, including the crew.
Non-military organisations that fly the Bell 212 include Japan's Coast Guard; law enforcement agencies and fire departments in the United States; Thailand's national police; and many others. It is not clear how many Iran's government operates, but its air force and navy have a total of 10, according to FlightGlobal's 2024 World Air Forces directory.
The most recent fatal crash of a Bell 212 was in September 2023, when a privately operated aircraft crashed off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, according to the Flight Safety Foundation, a non-profit focusing on aviation safety. The most recent Iranian crash of the type was in 2018, killing four people, according to the organisation's database.
ALSO READ:
Israel has conducted renewed military sweeps this month of parts of northern Gaza where it had declared the end of major operations in January
Netanyahu came under personal attack from Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for failing to rule out an Israeli government in Gaza after the war
Fico has been in hospital since Wednesday when a lone gunman shot him four times, including in the abdomen
The country was one of the donor states to freeze around $450 million in funds after Israel accused 12 UNRWA staff of participating in the Hamas-led attack
The floods on Friday also destroyed about 2,000 houses, and damaged thousands more homes and businesses
Official says the bomb blast happened after a militant group demanded extortion money from the group that runs the school
He accuses sports bodies of not allowing Russian athletes to perform at the games with the country's banner, flag and national anthem
The incident occurred when around 180 passengers were onboard; inquiry launched