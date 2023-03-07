UAE: More than half a million dirhams announced for winners of motorsports event

Some of the world’s largest assortment of modified cars and motorcycles will be displayed at the show

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 7:54 PM

Fans and motorsports enthusiasts are in for loads of surprises when they attend the three-day Custom Show - UAE 2023 exhibition, which begins next Friday at Expo City Dubai.

The CEO of the event confirmed that the organising committee has allocated financial prizes of more than half a million dirhams for the winners and achievers in the various competitions, which number more than 50 competitions in various disciplines.

Jamal Saleh bin Lahej, CEO of Custom Show UAE 2023, said, “We are very happy to receive and embrace talents and fans of modified motorsports, which appeal to many segments of society, as part of the activities of the eighth session of the exhibition at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai, near the exhibition arenas and pavilions of institutions and companies.”

Modified for multiple events, shows and activities. Bin Lahej said, “We, at Custom Show UAE, are keen to open the doors to various segments of society who have hobbies in this field, to satisfy their passion in the best way, whether by watching them or participating in showcasing modified cars in “drift” tours, free shows and the competition."

Bin Lahej added that the arbitration team assigned, led by the national expert Omar Al-Kash, supervises the management of these competitions.

The Custom Show UAE, which specialises in displaying the world’s largest assortment of modified cars and motorcycles, has been able to make its name as a successful brand in the UAE, and the region, as the exhibition has witnessed great development since its inception in 2015.

The number of companies participating in the exhibition has reached 175 local and international car firms, and the exhibition has received 32,010 visitors in its last session for the year 2022.

The exhibition will also include activities that will hone skills related to modifying cars, motorcycles and remote-controlled cars.

A part of the exhibition is dedicated to activities for families and children that will help develop their skills.

