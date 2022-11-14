UAE: Military to carry out 12-hour-long security exercises tomorrow; residents alerted

Authorities urged the public to stay away from locations and give way for police units for their safety

By Web Desk Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 10:18 PM

UAE's Ministry of Interior on Monday announced that it would conduct field security exercises (Dhaman 6) in different emirates of the UAE on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 6am to 6pm.

The ministry alerted the public about the 12-hour-long exercises and advised them against taking photographs of the activities. Residents have been asked to stay away from locations of exercises and give way to police units for their own safety.

In a statement on its social media handle, the ministry said, "The exercises could be accompanied by movement of military units and helic

