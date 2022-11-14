Dubai Festival City Mall evacuated as fire breaks out

Firefighters arrived at the spot within six minutes to find the blaze raging from one side of the mall's facade

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 9:57 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 10:01 PM

A fire broke out in the Dubai Festival City Mall on Monday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the Dubai Civil Defence, its operations room was alerted about the blaze at 7.28pm. Firefighters arrived at the spot within six minutes to find the blaze raging from one side of the mall's facade.

After evacuating the mall, the civil defence began firefighting operations. The blaze was brought under control by 7.42pm. Cooling operations continued till 8.09pm, after which the site was handed over to the authorities concerned for investigations.

