Dubai Festival City Mall evacuated as fire breaks out

The advanced model will also optimise energy production of the gas turbines at the Jebel Ali Power Plant and Water Desalination Complex
A fire broke out in the Dubai Festival City Mall on Monday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident.
According to the Dubai Civil Defence, its operations room was alerted about the blaze at 7.28pm. Firefighters arrived at the spot within six minutes to find the blaze raging from one side of the mall's facade.
After evacuating the mall, the civil defence began firefighting operations. The blaze was brought under control by 7.42pm. Cooling operations continued till 8.09pm, after which the site was handed over to the authorities concerned for investigations.
