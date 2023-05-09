UAE: Meet the 66-year-old Emirati who captures children's attention at Sharjah reading fest

The senior citizen enthrals his young audience with his stories about space and sustainability

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 11:01 AM

Dressed in a traditional Emirati kandura, Hashem Kaddoura is the unofficial ‘hakawati’ (storyteller) at this year's Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF).

He is 66, but he beats gadgets and LED screens in capturing the attention of his young audience raised on technology and artificial intelligence. He captivates schoolchildren with tales on space and sustainability.

“That’s the magic of storytelling and I am glad I am able to keep it alive in some way in this day and age,” said Kaddoura, who’s spending his time at the SCRF.

Being a 'hakawati' is just one of the many hats he had worn in his lifetime, he said, but certainly, it is among his favourites.

"I am loving it because it involves connecting with children who, I feel, are still receptive to good stories. I am amazed that some things haven’t changed and it’s just like how we sat around our grandparents when we were small, waiting for them to tell stories of their times. Only the setting has changed," he said.

This year, SCRF has brought together 141 Arab and international publishers and will be hosting as many as 1,732 events featuring 457 authors, artists, illustrators, and experts from 66 countries.

Running with the theme 'Train your Brain' — SCRF allows kids and families to pick up the latest titles in children's literature from 93 Arab and 48 foreign publishers.

Among the top participating countries in this edition are the UK, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the US, Australia, India, Pakistan, Algeria, and Iraq. This year, the UAE tops the list with 77 publishers, followed by Lebanon with 12 publishers.

