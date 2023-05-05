UAE: Sharjah Ruler orders purchase of Dh2.5 million worth of books from reading festival

The latest titles from over a hundred publishers will be distributed across the emirate's libraries

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 4:12 PM Last updated: Fri 5 May 2023, 4:29 PM

A Dh2.5-million fund has been earmarked for the purchase of the latest books from the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF), it was announced on Friday.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah — a champion of knowledge economy — ordered the allocation to enrich the emirate’s libraries, while also supporting participating publishers from around the world.

For Sheikh Dr Sultan, investment in books across various disciplines and languages will open new horizons for the younger generations, enriching their knowledge and imaginations. At the same time, such efforts reinforce the role of libraries in children’s education even in a digital-first environment.

A total of 141 Arab and international publishers from 16 countries,are exhibiting their latest works in children's literature at the 14th edition of the SCRF.

More than 457 guests from 66 countries, including prominent authors, artists, publishers, and illustrators, are leading 1,732 diverse activities for children and adults during the 12-day cultural extravaganza.

