UAE: Mahzooz crowns 57th millionaire, another wins 'golden summer draw'

Sun 13 Aug 2023

One lucky winner claimed the prize of Dh1 million with Mahzooz' raffle draw this week.

Tulsi, holding the raffle ID number 37068079, won the raffle prize of Dh1,000,000 in it's 141st draw.

The draw also crowned it's second winner of the 'golden summer draw' which gives participants the chance to win Dh50,000 worth of gold coins every week for a limited time. Ageeb with the raffle ID number 36969295 claimed this prize.

While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 12 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 2, 15, 21, 45, 46 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh16,667 each.

729 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

Additionally, Mahzooz saw 742 participants take home Dh1,382,250 in prize money in addition to a new winner who was awarded Dh50,000 in gold coins.

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday. They get a chance to win the top prize of Dh20 million, or Dh1 million in the raffle draw.

