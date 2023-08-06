UAE: Mahzooz crowns another millionaire, man wins 'golden summer draw'

In its 140th edition, Mahzooz saw 2,771 participants take home Dh1,859,000 in prize money

By Web Desk Published: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 11:46 AM

Mahzooz has crowned a guaranteed millionaire holding the raffle ID number 362728740. The winner will receive Dh1 million.

This Saturday, 134 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 1, 3, 5, 8, 19 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh1,492.53 each. 2,636 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

Mahzooz has also announced Muhammad with the raffle ID number 36712579 as its first winner of its golden summer draw. The golden summer draw offers a participant an opportunity to win Dh50,000 worth of gold coins every week for a limited time.

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.

