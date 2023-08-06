UAE: Mahzooz crowns another millionaire, man wins 'golden summer draw'

At UN meeting, Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE-led efforts to tackle the issue as food insecurity continues to rise
Mahzooz has crowned a guaranteed millionaire holding the raffle ID number 362728740. The winner will receive Dh1 million.
In its 140th edition, Mahzooz saw 2,771 participants take home Dh1,859,000 in prize money.
This Saturday, 134 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 1, 3, 5, 8, 19 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh1,492.53 each. 2,636 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.
Mahzooz has also announced Muhammad with the raffle ID number 36712579 as its first winner of its golden summer draw. The golden summer draw offers a participant an opportunity to win Dh50,000 worth of gold coins every week for a limited time.
For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.
ALSO READ:
At UN meeting, Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE-led efforts to tackle the issue as food insecurity continues to rise
Al Hammadi served as under-secretary of the Ministry of Education for Control and Support Services since 2015
The landslides killed and injured a number of people, leaving dozens missing, and causing severe damage
Covering her eyes with his hand, he begins counting, reminding her to smile after the count of three
Several residents have said they will be digging out their pink outfits and shoes when attending the movie premiere
The visa's validity remains for 60 days from the date of issue, allowing tourists to stay in Russia for up to 16 days
Residents are advised to depart early and follow directional signs to reach their destination
Motorists have been asked to avoid polluting their environment by throwing waste in closed bins