UAE: Looking for medical internships? How to apply on govt platforms

Are you a graduate looking to apply all your university training in the medical profession? After completing higher studies, if you are unsure where to apply for "real world" experience, read on.

There are a number of government platforms by health authorities in the UAE that help young graduates easily apply for internships in the medical field. They give graduates a valuable starting point into practical application of skills in the workforce.

Abu Dhabi

According to the Department of Health's website, the internship program in Abu Dhabi is available to graduates of Medical and Dental programs to pursue "supervised clinical practice". Applications are available every year from March 1 – March 31.

How do I enrol?

Visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/ Hover your cursor over “Initiatives and Programs” in the header. Click on “Medical Education” listed under “Programs and Campaigns” in the the dropdown menu. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on “Internship Program” under “Intermediate Training Program”. Click on “Start the application here” and follow the steps to sign in with UAE Pass.

What are the required documents?

Recent photo

Passport copy

UAE Residency Visa – if available

Emirates ID – if available

Family book for UAE Nationals

Copy of mother’s passport, mother’s Emirates ID, mother’s family book, individual birth certificate – for foreign applicant with Emirati mothers

Copy of family book with your name listed, husband’s passport, husband’s Emirates ID, copy of family certificate – for wife of foreign nationals

Completion or clearance from the national service – for male UAE nationals

Graduation certificate – less than 2 years old for non UAE nationals and less than 10 years old for UAE nationals

Transcript with clear GPA or percentage:

UAE national: no minimum GPA or percentage

UAE graduate: minimum GPA 2.5 or percentage of 75%

International applicants: minimum GPA 3.5 or percentage of 85%

CV – Curriculum Vitae

No objection letter from the current employer or sponsor – mandatory if experience is available.

Proof that your degree was taught in English, or academic IELTS with 6 score and above, or TOEFL with 79 score and above, or OET with score C and above – international applicants

Further documents may be required based on review by DOH. For more information, visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/

Dubai

According to the Dubai Health Authority website, the unified internship program in Dubai is a practical training year that involves "practical application of the acquired knowledge and skills" in academic training.

Training for the Medical internship starts in August 2024, and the training for the Dental internship starts in September 2024. The duration of internship training is one year.

How do I enrol?

Visit https://dha.gov.ae/ Click on the three lines on the top-left to access the menu. Click on “Medical Education” and then click on “Medical Education and Research” Select “Unified Internship Program in Dubai” from the dropdown On the landing page, click on “Click here to apply”, and log in with UAE pass or a DHA account.

What are the required documents?

“To whom it may concern” letter confirming graduation if degree certificate is not available. Applicant must also include a promise leter to offer the certification before starting hospital internship program, at least one month before the DHA medical internship training year’s commencement date.

Certificate must be attested by Ministry of Higher Education and Embassy of UAE where applicant studied – if applicant no longer resides in the country of study, they can reach the Embassy in that country and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of UAE (in UAE)

Passport copy for the applicant

Copy of Kholasat Al Qayd or Marsoom – for UAE nationals

English language proficiency certificate – TOEFL 550 or above/ IELTS Academic 6 or above / OET 300 (C+)

Educational Credential Evaluators (ECE)- General with Grade Average evaluation must evaluate transcripts and have a standard GPA – applicants with degree granted outside UAE

Provide final GPA – for UAE degree

Dh230 application processing fee

CV – Curriculum Vitae

Emirates ID copy or letter pledging to provide it

For registration and more details, visit dha.gov.ae

Emirates Health Services

In addition to the medical internships in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, EHS also has internship programs that enable graduates to "integrate medical knowledge acquired during their university studies with clinical work in hospitals or clinics", according to the Emirates Health Services website.

Applicants must be recent graduates of no more than one year. Any medical graduate can apply, however, priority is given to UAE nationals.

Registration for the internship program is open each year from May 1 till June 15.

How do I enrol?

Visit ehs.gov.ae Click on “Services” on the header On the page, click on “Read more” under “Training and Development Services” In the alphabetically organized services list, navigate the pages until you reach “Request for Registration in the internship Programs”. Or in the search bar on the right, search for internship, and select “Request for Registration in the internship Programs”. Click on “Start Service” and sign in with UAE Pass as instructed.

To apply and for more information, visit ehs.gov.ae

What are the required documents?

Valid passport copy

Valid Emirates ID copy

Certified copy of Academic Degree Certificate

Academic transcript copy

Family book – UAE nationals

Birth certificate copy

Valid residency visa – non UAE nationals

IELTS certificate with minimum grade of 6 – graduates from outside the UAE

Valid BLS completion card

Application fees of Dh200

