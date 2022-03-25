UAE leaders send condolences to Bahrain King

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his sincere condolences and solace on the death of Sheikha Sheikha

By Wam Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 11:18 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the death of Sheikha Sheikha bint Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

In his message, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his sincere condolences and solace on the death of Sheikha Sheikha, asking Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to the Bahraini King.