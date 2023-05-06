UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Rwanda over deadly floods

The astronaut dressed in a Jiu Jistu gi - the traditional kimono-style attire worn by the sport’s athletes- posted a six-minute video about the sport
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, over the deadly floods that recently hit the country. He also wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Rwandan President.
Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed at least 129 people in Rwanda and six in Uganda, authorities said earlier this week. Rescuers were dispatched on round-the-clock missions to search for survivors trapped in homes.
(With inputs from Reuters)
ALSO READ:
The astronaut dressed in a Jiu Jistu gi - the traditional kimono-style attire worn by the sport’s athletes- posted a six-minute video about the sport
Pooja Ganatra is the youngest sustainability and acoustic consultant invited and is the only speaker from India and the Middle East
Peter Hellyer shares memories of opportunities he got to spend time with the King, away from the crowds, the cameras and the public eye
Plane carrying supplies for injury treatment, emergency surgeries, and essential drugs arrived at Port Sudan Airport early Friday morning
Vice President congratulated the country and its people on the 47th anniversary of the unification of armed forces
Sheikh Mohammed calls the military force the strong shield for our country and our people
Latest round of winners included a driver, a government employee, and an electrical technician
With tomorrow's coronation making headlines around the world, those who have had the golden chance to meet British royals relive the once-in-a-lifetime experience