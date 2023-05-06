UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Rwanda over deadly floods

Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed at least 129 people in the African country

A man removes debris from the road after the flood killed 10 people at the village of Bupfune near Kibuye, in Rwanda's Western Province, on May 4. Rwandans grieved for lost loved ones and destroyed homes after powerful floods and landslides tore through the country killing at least 130 people and leaving many thousands homeless. — AFP

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, over the deadly floods that recently hit the country. He also wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Rwandan President.

Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed at least 129 people in Rwanda and six in Uganda, authorities said earlier this week. Rescuers were dispatched on round-the-clock missions to search for survivors trapped in homes.

