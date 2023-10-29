UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid convey their messages to Erdogan

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 4:05 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Türkiye on the occasion of the Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Erdoğan.

