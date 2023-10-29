UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

80 per cent of strokes are preventable, despite being the second leading cause of death globally
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Türkiye on the occasion of the Republic Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Erdoğan.
ALSO READ:
80 per cent of strokes are preventable, despite being the second leading cause of death globally
The incident took place at around 2 am in the emirate's Kalba area
The largest planet's most recent opposition occurred on September 26, 2022
The Dubai Crown Prince shares a heartfelt congratulatory message for Dr Muna Tahlak
Shees Rest Area is more than a tourism project — it's a livelihood initiative, too
Here's how the municipality's teams cleared roads and addressed rain emergencies amidst unstable weather conditions
The Alameri brothers have won the UAE National Karate Championship for five consecutive years now
Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules