UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on 3rd anniversary of his accession to power

The Ruler praised his lifetime of loyal service to his country and its people
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, on the third anniversary of his accession to power.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Emir of Kuwait on the occasion.
ALSO READ:
The Ruler praised his lifetime of loyal service to his country and its people
With one day left to subscribe for the scheme, here are some important reminders
At least 80 per cent of the violators were involved in severe accidents, resulting in fatalities and major injuries, the authority said
Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the solidarity of the United Arab Emirates with the Kingdom of Bahrain
Foreign ministry called for the avoidance of any steps that may lead to further tensions
The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi will enhance human capital and deliver digital government services, among other aims
Minister Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and Thailand minister review the progress of CEPA during a high-level visit
The Crown Prince also inspected the headquarters of the General Administration of Civil Defence