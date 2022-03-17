UAE leaders congratulate Irish President on St. Patrick’s Day

The Irish PM also received congratulatory messages

By Wam Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 11:13 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Michael D. Higgins of Ireland, on the occasion of St. Patrick’s Day, observed on March 17.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Higgins, and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

