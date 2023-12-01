UAE: Is your 4WD gathering dust in the parking lot? How to off-road safely

The show is designed to minimise its environmental footprint to align with the commitment to the 'Year of Sustainability' as well as the objectives of COP28
There are many 4WD owners in the UAE who are yet to get their vehicles to do what regular cars can’t: Go off the road. With so many desert expanses in the country, these vehicles are just roaring to unlock the thrills of dunes, rugged paths, and winding trails. Their owners have not ventured into the great outdoors as they are unsure about the safety aspect of a desert adventure.
But what if we told you there is a way to experience the unexplored terrains safely? Khaleej Times is returning with the fifth edition of its signature annual event that connects UAE residents with the desert.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The KT Desert Drive is not a desert safari where you are a passenger; it puts you in the driving seat of your 4WD as a guided convoy led by experienced marshals explores the desert.
Here is all you need to know about the fifth edition of the event, why you should sign up and how to do it.
Over 500 enthusiasts will come together to drive through the deserts in a controlled and safe environment on December 9.
Register online on ktdesertdrive.com/online-booking/tickets.php and book your tickets. Once you make the payment, you will get a welcome pack that will have all the relevant instructions.
The Dunes, Ras Al Khaimah.
ALSO READ:
The show is designed to minimise its environmental footprint to align with the commitment to the 'Year of Sustainability' as well as the objectives of COP28
DSF campaign has been announced allowing residents and visitors to enter the draw upon purchase of jewellery at a variety of outlets
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
Move aligns with Sheikh Saud's commitment to providing those released with an opportunity to begin anew
The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour
The initiative is conducted in cooperation with 18 banks and financial institutions in the country
The programme will host both beginners and experienced meditators
Aster DM Healthcare’s founder Dr Azad Moopen unveils his future plans amid strategic Gulf stake divestment