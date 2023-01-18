UAE: Is controversial Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan set for blockbuster opening?

The trailer for the much-awaited film was recently showcased on Dubai's Burj Khalifa, where a huge crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite star

Wed 18 Jan 2023

The controversies surrounding the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan don’t seem to have affected pre-bookings for the movie in the UAE.

The Bollywood movie’s first song ‘Besharam Rang’ – which can roughly be translated to shameless colours – took the Internet by storm recently. Many viewers objected to the costumes and their colours used in the song that dropped on December 12.

However, it looks like movie lovers in the UAE are embracing Pathaan – if pre-bookings are to be believed.

Reel Cinemas said that advance bookings for Pathaan are open online. “The response ahead of the release from the UAE has been massive. We’ve had huge interest in the film... We have seen some very strong bookings so far with several sellout screenings, and some private screening bookings, which is great news,” Reel Cinemas said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The trailer for the much-awaited Pathaan was recently showcased on the Burj Khalifa, Dubai. A huge crowd had gathered at the iconic spot to get a glimpse of their favourite star who was there to witness the launch of the trailer.

Roxy Cinemas said tickets for Pathaan went on sale on January 10.

“The overall response has been great, especially on Roxy Xtreme, the Middle East’s biggest cinema screen. Guests are eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after four years. The evening sessions on the weekends have been the most popular choice so far,” it said.

Shah Rukh Khan is extremely popular in the UAE. He is the brand ambassador of Dubai Tourism, and often appears in campaigns showcasing the best of the city. He was the first Indian actor to receive the coveted UAE Golden Visa, and has often referred to Dubai as his second home.

