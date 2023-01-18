UAE: Is controversial Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan set for blockbuster opening?

From rubber and paper to electronics and wood: Abu Dhabi to get more colour-coded recycle bins across city
Residents to learn about different types of waste through awareness campaigns
The controversies surrounding the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan don’t seem to have affected pre-bookings for the movie in the UAE.
The Bollywood movie’s first song ‘Besharam Rang’ – which can roughly be translated to shameless colours – took the Internet by storm recently. Many viewers objected to the costumes and their colours used in the song that dropped on December 12.
However, it looks like movie lovers in the UAE are embracing Pathaan – if pre-bookings are to be believed.
Reel Cinemas said that advance bookings for Pathaan are open online. “The response ahead of the release from the UAE has been massive. We’ve had huge interest in the film... We have seen some very strong bookings so far with several sellout screenings, and some private screening bookings, which is great news,” Reel Cinemas said in a statement to Khaleej Times.
The trailer for the much-awaited Pathaan was recently showcased on the Burj Khalifa, Dubai. A huge crowd had gathered at the iconic spot to get a glimpse of their favourite star who was there to witness the launch of the trailer.
Roxy Cinemas said tickets for Pathaan went on sale on January 10.
“The overall response has been great, especially on Roxy Xtreme, the Middle East’s biggest cinema screen. Guests are eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after four years. The evening sessions on the weekends have been the most popular choice so far,” it said.
Shah Rukh Khan is extremely popular in the UAE. He is the brand ambassador of Dubai Tourism, and often appears in campaigns showcasing the best of the city. He was the first Indian actor to receive the coveted UAE Golden Visa, and has often referred to Dubai as his second home.
ALSO READ:
Residents to learn about different types of waste through awareness campaigns
Joe Biden said his country remains steadfast in its pursuit of diplomacy to bring a peaceful end to the war in Yemen
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives guard of honour, 21 gun salute upon arrival
Women have been consistently underrepresented on editorial boards across disciplines, and they are found to be less likely to publish their own work in their own journals
The department, with experienced emergency and trauma care experts, will provide round-the-clock medical care and treatment for occupational injuries
The leaders also discussed regional and global issues during the meeting held at Zabeel Palace
Heavy turbulence is standard in the Himalayan country, where airlines fly to remote hilly towns and mountains shrouded in clouds
Officers will be patrolling all roads and internal streets to ensure traffic rule compliance during the month-long duration of the campaign