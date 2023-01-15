Shah Rukh wins hearts at Pathaan's Burj Khalifa trailer launch

The star interacted with and entertained fans at the event

Published: Sun 15 Jan 2023, 10:38 AM Last updated: Sun 15 Jan 2023, 10:45 AM

Actor Shah Rukh Khan proved once again that he’s the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood as he graced the trailer launch of his upcoming film Pathaan at Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa on January 14.

Fans turned out in large numbers at the event which also saw Shah Rukh visit Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall. A lucky few got to meet the superstar and click some memorable photographs.

There was plenty of entertainment for the fans, as Shah Rukh was seen shaking a leg to Pathaan track Jhoome Lo Pathaan and also delivering a dialogue from Don, as well as showcasing his signature pose with the Burj Khalifa in the backdrop.

The Pathaan trailer was showcased on the Burj Khalifa drawing deafening cheers from the assembled crowd. The two-and-a-half minute long trailer features Shah Rukh and Deepika as spies battling a terrorist organization planning an attack on India. John Abraham takes on the role of the antagonist.

Pathaan releases on January 25 in the UAE.