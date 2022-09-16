UAE: iPhone 14 Pro Max being resold two hours after release

5-year-old dangling from UAE high-rise rescued: 'Boy was looking for mother when he slipped to the edge'
Less than two hours after its release in the UAE, a brand-new iPhone 14 has hit a classifieds website — and it is being resold at a premium of almost Dh1,500.
Originally priced at Dh5,099 at the Apple store, the iPhone14 Pro Max 256GB is now up for sale on the popular website Dubizzle for Dh6,500.
Advertised as “Bought directly from Apple Store, with receipt and full warranty”, the phone is purportedly available only today.
Here's a screenshot of the advertisement on the website:
Currently, all iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones at the Dubai Mall branch of Apple have either been sold or reserved.
Earlier today, hundreds of people stood in queues for over four hours at the flagship store to get their hands on the newly launched iPhone 14 and its iterations.
Dr. Mohannad, who arrived with a bag of cash, went to the mall as early as 4am and was waiting to buy four devices for himself and his family.
The UAE is amongst the first countries where the US technology major has rolled out its latest smartphones that was unveiled on September 7.
Apple has priced iPhone 14 at Dh3,399; iPhone 14 Plus at Dh3,799; iPhone 14 Pro at Dh4,299; and iPhone 14 ProMax at Dh4,699 in the UAE.
