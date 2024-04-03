UAE: Indonesian sailor battling terminal cancer wishes for final Eid reunion with family

Besides cultural performances, guests were treated to sumptuous pure vegetarian food made by temple volunteers
An Indonesian sailor, battling terminal cancer in a Sharjah hospital, is yearning for a final Eid celebration with his family. Harjano Sawarno, 45, a father of four, works as a ship cook, earning a salary of $600. Last week, while his vessel was docked in UAE waters, Sawarno fell ill suddenly.
“He complained of acute stomach pain and went to a hospital in Ajman for a routine check-up," recounted a fellow seafarer. Tests revealed advanced pancreatic cancer with four brain tumors.
"We arranged a video call with his family from his hospital bed, and during it, he appeared to be in good spirits. However, shortly after, his condition worsened. Before being placed on a ventilator, he simply wished to be reunited with his family," said the shipmate who preferred to remain anonymous.
The ship captain described Harjano as an amiable family man who frequently spoke fondly of his wife and children. “He hadn't seen them for months and was eagerly looking forward to going home,'” he said.
Harjano's eldest child, a son, is 21 years old, while his youngest, a daughter, is 14.
An Emirati Good Samaritan, who facilitated the transfer of the man to Burjeel Specialty Hospital in Sharjah on Tuesday night after the Ajman hospital refused further treatment, said she is working to arrange an air ambulance. "My priority is to ensure that the man can peacefully spend his final moments surrounded by his loved ones," she said. "The last 10 days of Ramadan hold particular significance, offering additional blessings for acts of kindness. However, beyond religious observance, it is our communal duty to intervene and assist in such cases. We cannot allow this man to pass away alone."
