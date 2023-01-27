UAE: Indian visa and passport services open for all 7 days in Dubai and Sharjah

They will be open all week except during government holidays and on Sundays during of Ramadan

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 2:19 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 2:38 PM

Indian expats in the UAE can now submit their application for passport and visa services on all days including Sundays.

The centres of the Indian Outsourcing Service Provider, BLS International Service Ltd, will be available for submission of application for passport and visa related services for all seven days a week including Sundays.

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India, on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day of India celebrations opined, “I reiterate our commitment to work towards your well- being and welfare. Towards this end since last week, the outsourced service provider for passport and visa services is operating on all days in a week.”

The specialist service provider manages visa and passport related administrative and support services for its client governments and diplomatic missions. It operates in over 20 countries.

He also added, “The counsel maintains an open-door policy whereby any Indian national may visit the consulate to register their grievance regarding any matter without an appointment or prior notification.”

To cater to the demand and request from the Indian diaspora, it has been decided that three centres located in Dubai and Sharjah will be opened for submission of application for passport and visa services on all days starting from January 22 except local government holidays (and Sundays during the month of Ramadan from March 23 to June 22).

For Sundays, the applicants can submit their online filled application along with required supporting documents on appointment basis only from 9am to 3pm except Tatkaal cases, emergency cases (medical treatment, death); senior citizens; who can submit on walk in basis. Applicants are requested to book the appointment with BLS using the link https://blsindiavisa-uae.com/appointmentbls/appointment.php

Addressing the attendees of the event that included senior officials of the UAE Government, friends of India, members of diplomatic corps, prominent representatives from the country’s business community, and other fields, Dr Puri also expressed his gratitude towards the UAE leadership for championing the values of openness and tolerance, where more than 200 nationalities coexist in harmony.

CGI reaffirms Indian community’s commitment towards COP 28

He added, “the Indian workforce has been an instrumental part of economic development in the UAE, and we are constantly striving towards ensuring their welfare and development upskilling programmes. Financial literacy sessions for the Indian workers are regularly organised across Dubai and the northern evidence. We're also working to lay a pathway for facilitating skilled manpower to access legal and ethical recruitment in the UAE along with India's national skill development corporation."

"In conclusion, I would like to reaffirm our commitment in working towards a year of furthering our multifaceted engagement with the UAE and work together for making a sustainable global impact. The UAE will host COP 28 this year, another significant global forum, following the very successful organising of the largest ever World Expo. We look forward to participating in the conference and commit our utmost support towards addressing the climate change challenges”

One year of Cepa

Minister for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi said, “Today we and India share economic, social and cultural bonds that has witnessed, over more than five decades of trust, collaboration and faith. These bonds, I'm pleased to say, are only getting stronger. Next month, we'll be marking the first anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and India... the UAE’s first ever bilateral trade deal that promises to accelerate trade volumes to market access for goods and services, creates new investment opportunities in key industries and provide a platform for SMEs to expand globally and the results are already underlining benefits.”

