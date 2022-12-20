India restores e-visa facilities for Canadian passport holders

The online facility was suspended for several countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Reuters file photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 9:07 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 9:35 PM

E-visa processing for Canadian passport holders has been reinstated by India. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa has announced that the online facility has been restored with effect from December 20, 2022.

Canadian passport-holders who wish to visit India for tourism, business, medical or conference purposes, can now apply for the visa at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html

Travellers not qualifying for the e-visa are advised to apply for a paper visa on www.blsindia-canada.com. This process is also applicable to Laissez-passer travel document holders.

Those who have applied for visa through various BLS Centres in Canada have, however, been advised to wait for issuance of the same as it be processed on priority.

Now, British travellers can also avail e-visa

Earlier, the Indian High Commission in the UK announced that the e-visa facility has been restored for British citizens who plan to travel to India.

As of December 5, UK citizens can apply online for various visas, including e-tourist visa, e-businessvisa, e-conference visa, e-medical visa and e-medical attendant visa.

The e-visa service was discontinued due to the Covid-19 pandemic.