India restores e-visa facilities for Canadian passport holders

The former prime minister says Bajwa provided relief to PM Shahbaz Sharif in a mega money laundering case
E-visa processing for Canadian passport holders has been reinstated by India. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa has announced that the online facility has been restored with effect from December 20, 2022.
Canadian passport-holders who wish to visit India for tourism, business, medical or conference purposes, can now apply for the visa at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html
Travellers not qualifying for the e-visa are advised to apply for a paper visa on www.blsindia-canada.com. This process is also applicable to Laissez-passer travel document holders.
Those who have applied for visa through various BLS Centres in Canada have, however, been advised to wait for issuance of the same as it be processed on priority.
Earlier, the Indian High Commission in the UK announced that the e-visa facility has been restored for British citizens who plan to travel to India.
As of December 5, UK citizens can apply online for various visas, including e-tourist visa, e-businessvisa, e-conference visa, e-medical visa and e-medical attendant visa.
The e-visa service was discontinued due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
If they were allowed to compete, it would be a mistake, he says, since it would be interpreted as a sign that 'the world supposedly condones their terror'
Violent protests erupted in country after arrest of former president Pedro Castillo
The drop in the SpaceX CEO's net worth has been attributed largely to his controversial takeover of Twitter
According to Vitali Klitschko, these took place in a district known for housing government agencies and buildings
Elon Musk’s predictions that his company Neuralink would someday help restore sight to the blind or return people ‘full-body functionality’ are inspiring, scientists say, but premature
Yoga, with its focus on breathing and mindful movement, can be an especially effective tool for alleviating this feeling of nonstop doing. 15-minute session in the morning or evening can help the mind and body reset to a more comfortable pace
An international donor conference in Paris racks up more than one billion euros of financial and in-kind support