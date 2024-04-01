UAE-India flights: New non-stop daily service from Abu Dhabi to Kerala from next month

Spread over an area of 132,000 square metres, the lake also has a mosque in the compound that can accommodate 495 worshippers
There are more travel options during the upcoming summer vacation with India’s budget airline IndiGo announcing new direct flights between Abu Dhabi and the north Kerala district of Kannur from next month.
Starting from May 9, there will be non-stop daily flights connecting the coastal city of Kerala and the UAE Capital.
A flight will depart from Kannur at 12.40am to reach Abu Dhabi by 2.35am. The return flight will depart from Abu Dhabi at 3.45am to arrive in Kannur by 8.40am.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
With the addition of these flights, IndiGo will operate 56 weekly flights to Abu Dhabi from 8 cities in India, promoting travel, trade, and tourism between the two countries.
“We are continuously working towards providing our customers with superior connectivity and enhanced accessibility to explore new horizons with our ever-expanding range of travel options. IndiGo remains committed to delivering on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network,” Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, said.
The new service to Kannur is poised to offer more travel options to passengers during the upcoming summer vacations. New services have been introduced when the Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030 focuses on increasing the number of visitors to the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
ALSO READ:
Spread over an area of 132,000 square metres, the lake also has a mosque in the compound that can accommodate 495 worshippers
This is similar to the trend among Dubai residents who for the past few years are keen on buying properties to beat rising rentals
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
Landmark Group announced its contribution of Dh5 million, while Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, announced his contribution of Dh1 million
Bhandari’s next plan is to expand the reach and operation of book sharing abroad
At the moment, vehicles are at a standstill across all lanes for nearly 5km on the major highway
If a person has a licence issued in January or February (irrespective of the year), he has to submit a tax registration application by May 31, 2024
The Lok Sabha elections in India are scheduled to start from April 19 and conclude on June 1