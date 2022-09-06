UAE: Ikea recalls espresso maker due to risk of product bursting, causing injury

The General Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed the accident
Popular Swedish home chain Ikea has recalled its espresso maker due to burn and injury hazards.
The company has recalled its 'Metallisk Espresso Makers' worldwide, after 16 reports of burns and injuries came in.
Ikea has asked all consumers that own the product with hob 0.4 l with the stainless steel safety valve and date stamps between 2040 and 2204 (yyww) to contact the company for a full refund.
Reportedly, the espresso makers can burst and expel hot contents, causing burns and injuries to users
The recalled products bear a date stamp between 2040 and 2204.
ALSO READ:
The General Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed the accident
The service is currently limited to passengers flying Wizz Air
This will allow foreign litigants to easily learn about court procedures
Abu Dhabi Police have recently announced the procedure
Adorable video has garnered over 16,000 likes on Instagram
More than 1,000 participants took home Dh1,803,650 in prize money
The new initiative will be implemented in Ras Al Khaimah
Sector faces severe shortage of professionals as it recovers from Covid-19 setbacks