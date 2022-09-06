UAE: Ikea recalls espresso maker due to risk of product bursting, causing injury

They can expel hot contents

Popular Swedish home chain Ikea has recalled its espresso maker due to burn and injury hazards.

The company has recalled its 'Metallisk Espresso Makers' worldwide, after 16 reports of burns and injuries came in.

Ikea has asked all consumers that own the product with hob 0.4 l with the stainless steel safety valve and date stamps between 2040 and 2204 (yyww) to contact the company for a full refund.

Reportedly, the espresso makers can burst and expel hot contents, causing burns and injuries to users

The recalled products bear a date stamp between 2040 and 2204.

