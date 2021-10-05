Dubai: Husband gifts wife Dh1.5-million Rolls Royce for birthday

Supplied

Dubai - He owns several other luxury cars, including Mercedes E-Class, Bentley, Lexus

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Tue 5 Oct 2021, 6:15 AM Last updated: Tue 5 Oct 2021, 4:21 PM

A Dubai-based Indian has decided to take birthday celebrations to the next level — by surprising his wife with a sleek Rolls-Royce for her special day.

Amjad Sithara, founder and CEO of the BCC Group, decided to up the ante for his wife Marjana's 22nd birthday earlier this week by gifting her a red 2021 Rolls-Royce Wraith.

The average market price for the luxury car in the UAE is Dh 1.5 million.

The two-door version of the car has a potent 6.6 litre, turbo-charged V12 engine of the car accelerates from 0 to 60mph in 4.4 seconds. It boasts 591bhp of prodigious power delivered through the eight-speed, satellite-aided automatic transmission.

The couple got married on June 4 last year amid the pandemic and celebrated their first wedding anniversary with the birth of their daughter.

"Our baby daughter turns one-month-old tomorrow (October 4)," Marjana told Khaleej Times.

"I had no idea that he was planning to gift me with this car. It was a huge surprise. He took my daughter and I to the showroom and the place was decorated with balloons and other party festoons," she said.

"I was super excited. It is my dream car, and I wasn't expecting to get it as a gift at all," she added.

This is not the first time Sithara has gifted his wife a luxury car.

"I love cars. For my last birthday, he (Sithara) gifted me a Mercedes E-Class," she said.

"I am a huge car fanatic, and so is my wife. Moreover, she just got her driver's license recently, and we just had our first child as well," Sithara said. He has several other cars in his garage, including a Mercedes G-Wagon, an E Class, a Range Rover, Bentley, Lexus, Land Cruiser, Jeep and a Dodge.

"It was in celebration of all these new beginnings in our life. It's also a very safe car."

The couple both hail from Kannur district in Kerala. After completing his high school, Sithara moved to Dubai in search of better opportunities.

"I completed by university education at the London American City College. I graduated in 2011," said Sithara, who launched the BCC Group in 2010 -2011 while pursuing his studies.

"I was studying part-time and trying to set up the company as well. In 2014, the business witnessed great growth. We have now diversified into real estate, manpower and we formally entered the construction and interior fitout verticals this year," he explained.