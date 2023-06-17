UAE: How yoga transformed the life of this teen with autism

His story has inspired Dubai residents who took part in yoga sessions at Expo City

— Supplied photos

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 17 Jun 2023, 7:29 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Jun 2023, 7:30 PM

As hundreds of residents celebrated World Yoga Day at Expo City Dubai on Saturday, the spotlight was on Shravan Sankar Gautham, a remarkable teenager with autism.

He has been practicing yoga for the past eight years and his dedication to the age-old practice has not only transformed his own life but he has also become an inspiration to many others.

The World Yoga Day was organised by the Indian Consulate in collaboration with Indian Women in Dubai and Art of Living, where many residents made their way to the Opportunity Pavilion, to undertake Yoga sessions.

At the age of five, Shravan was diagnosed with autism, a developmental disorder that affects communication and social interaction.

His parents, Bharti Sankar, and Sankar Gautham were in search of activities that would help their son calm down as he was hyperactive. “With me being a yoga instructor, I found that the best activity was the age-old tradition, which turned out to be very helpful in my son improving his overall well-being,” said Bharti.

Bharti started taking Shravan to local yoga classes before moving to Dubai eight years ago. After they moved to the UAE, he has been undertaking yoga sessions daily or weekly. "He is very flexible and can undertake advanced yoga poses," said Bharti.

Shravan is studying at Ryan International School in Sharjah and is very popular because of his yoga practice.

“Over time, yoga has helped him develop focus, discipline, and inner peace. It has also enhanced his coordination and improved his ability to connect with others on a deeper level,” added Bharti.

While addressing the gathering, Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India, highlighted the UAE's remarkable commitment to making every community event a success.

“In 2014, the United Nations declared 21 June as World Yoga Day, and we are here to celebrate what this ancient practice means to the world. Yoga originated in India, but it truly belongs to humanity,” said Dr Puri.

“This wealth from India should be shared with each member of the global family. It is important for us to propagate its benefits, importance and gift of yoga to the world,” he added.

The essence of yoga extends far beyond being merely a group of physical exercises. It encompasses a holistic way of life that encompasses physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Yoga is a profound philosophy and practice that originated in ancient India and has evolved over thousands of years.

Yoga is a way of life that encourages individuals to live in harmony with themselves, others, and the world around them.

“It encompasses principles such as compassion, mindfulness, gratitude, and non-violence. By incorporating these principles into daily life, one can experience a deeper understanding of oneself,” said Reema Mahajan, founder of Indian Women in Dubai.

“While people associate yoga with various physical postures (asanas) and breathing exercises (pranayama), it involves cultivating a deep connection between the body, mind, and spirit,” added Mahajan.

ALSO READ: