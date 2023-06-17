Look: Hundreds of UAE residents come together to do yoga at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak highlighted how the values that are promoted through yoga perfectly aligns with the principles cherished by the UAE

Photos by Neeraj Murali

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 17 Jun 2023, 6:21 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Jun 2023, 6:25 PM

Under the iconic dome of Louvre Abu Dhabi, around 350 individuals from different nationalities, cultures, and faiths came together to do yoga on Saturday.

This event, held in collaboration between the museum and the Indian Embassy, served as a curtain raiser for the upcoming ninth International Day of Yoga on June 21. The diverse participation resonated with this year's theme, 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

During a virtual address, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, highlighted the power of yoga to unite millions of people who all share a desire for good health and peace of mind.

"Together, we celebrate the beautiful and powerful practice of yoga, its heritage, and core values. We embrace our shared human quest for happiness, self-fulfillment, and nurturing relationships with nature, the world, and our fellow human beings," he said.

The minister also highlighted the "transformative qualities" of yoga, promoting peace, happiness, and harmony. "The holistic approach of yoga fosters a deep reverence for life, arising from the central concept of unity between mind and body, thought and action, and harmony between humans and nature," he said, recognising the practice as an ancient gift from India to the world.

The values that are promoted through yoga "perfectly with the principles cherished by the people of the UAE", he added.

"We are committed to fostering friendship and understanding with all nations worldwide. As the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, I wholeheartedly support the dedication of yoga practitioners in promoting harmony among all people, while spreading the tremendous physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual benefits of yoga globally."

The event featured a 40-minute workshop led by certified instructors, who guided the participants through a common yoga protocol. Schoolchildren actively took part in the session, too, alongside members of the diplomatic community. The Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, was also present.

In a gesture symbolising sustainability and wellness, all participants received a plant as a token of appreciation.

